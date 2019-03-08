PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5)-- Arizona has its first confirmed case of measles in 2019, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Pima County Public Health Department.
The agencies announced Friday that a 1-year-old Pima County child has been diagnosed with measles. They said the child is "with Asia-related travel."
The county and state health agencies are working to learn whether there was any community exposure to the disease.
"We are working with our healthcare and public health partners to make sure we quickly identify any possible exposures to the community that may have occurred," said Marcy Flanagan, Director of the Pima County Health Department, in a press release. "As more and more cities and counties across the United States experience cases of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, we are working hard to prevent that from happening in Pima County."
Maricopa County health experts told Arizona’s Family in January that the number of Arizona parents not immunizing their children is on the rise, and it's putting our community at risk.
Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
