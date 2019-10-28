Arizona's Family viewer finds catering trailer stolen from Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After missing for several days, a stolen catering trailer belonging to the soon-to-be-opened Los Sombreros restaurant was just found by an Arizona's Family viewer.
According to restaurant owners, the trailer went missing from the back of their new location on Third Street and Camelback Road around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Ana of Phoenix, who also lives close to the restaurant, said her son saw the trailer right in an alleyway behind her house, which is near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.
"My son was watching the news [Good Morning Arizona] this morning and he noticed it," said Ana. "I came home from work and he's like 'Mom! The truck out there, you know that the truck out there, it's a stolen truck.' And I was like 'What!' I didn't see the news this morning, but I searched the internet and I found it and just called. I'm very glad that we could help."
Adam Rivera, a co-owner of Los Sombreros, is grateful to Ana and her son for helping too.
"These neighbors to call it in, it's amazing," he said. "It makes me even excited to be apart of the Phoenix community and knowing they do have our back when something goes wrong."
When the trailer was missing, Kurt Riske, another co-owner of the restaurant, promised a reward to anyone who helped find it.
“Actually, we want to give them $1,000 gift card if anyone helps us find who did this so they can enjoy a lot of margaritas," he said.
During the search for the trailer, the Los Sombreros team had a hard time coping.
"We haven't been able to sleep for the past three days trying to figure out how we find all the equipment. Some of the stuff that we bought was a three-week turnaround time. So, trying to get it in the next four days, it's tough," said Rivera.
Although the theft brings challenges, Rivera is optimistic about the opening of the new location.
"But we also have great vendors helping us through," he said. "They've seen it throughout the news stations. So, everybody's willing to help out the Los Sombreros team."
Rivera added that they have to rest the whole kitchen. He hopes they can do it pretty fast.
When police opened the trailer while investigating for fingerprints, Rivera had his doubts that all the restaurant's equipment would still be there.
"I knew there was a 1% chance that all my equipment was going to be there. I was still hoping for that one chance," said Rivera. "At the end of the day, when there's nothing in there, it hurts. It hurts the heart, but we'll get through it. I know we'll have a good time in Phoenix with our second store opening, and it won't stop us."
Suspects connected to this robbery have not been found yet. Rivera and the rest of his Los Sombreros crew fully support the search efforts of the Phoenix Police Department.
"I hope the Phoenix PD, which have been really helpful and cool with us, I hope they can find them," said Rivera. "We have great video. I hope they have good fingerprints, and I hope they can get them.
The morning the trailer was stolen, security cameras captured a man rolling up in the back area of the building in a white SUV with the front grill missing.
He gets out of the SUV, pulls on the trailer door handle and walks around to hitch it to his ride.
"We're going to find you. It always comes back," said Rivera. "So, at the end of the day, it comes back. We just got to keep on pushing."