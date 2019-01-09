PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Arizona's Family has teamed up with 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit organization that assists first responders, to put on a phone bank that raises money for fallen Salt River Officer Clayton Townsend's family.
Townsend was struck and killed by a distracted driver while performing a traffic stop on the Loop 101 on Jan. 8.
He left behind a wife and 10-month-old child.
Those interested in donating may call 1-877-755-2275 on Wednesday, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In addition to the money raised through the phone bank, Safeway and Albertson's is also stepping in to match donations received up to $20,000.
