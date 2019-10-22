PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- No matter how you slice it, it's an idea that makes a lot of sense: round pizza boxes!
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Pizza Hut will test the round box concept at one of its Phoenix locations, 3602 E. Thomas Road.
Pizza Hut partnered with the company "Zume" to design a way to put a round pizza in a round box.
Not only does the round box contain less overall packaging compared to a typical square pizza box, it's also industrially compostable (where available), and interlocks easily to ensure a smoother delivery.
The less-bulky box also means more room in the fridge for leftovers!
Following this week's event in Phoenix, Pizza Hut will look at ways to roll the box out more widely soon.
"This revolutionary round box -- the result of a two-year journey -- is the most innovative packaging we've rolled out to date," said Nicolas Burquier, chief customer & operations officer, Pizza Hut. "The round box was engineered to make our products taste even better -- by delivering hotter, crispier pizzas. This box is a win-win; it will improve the pizza-eating experience for our customers and simplify the operating experience for our team members."
"Pizza Hut is an undisputed leader in its use of technology to deliver on its promise of hot, fast and reliable food," said Alex Garden, chairman and CEO of Zume, Inc. "We're thrilled to support Pizza Hut's packaging efforts to provide its fans with a great pizza-eating experience."
The new round box is not the only new thing being tested at the restaurant Wednesday.
Phoenix customers will also be able to try the new plant-based pizza at the same time.
The Garden Specialty Pizza will be topped with "Incogmeato" by MorningStar Farms Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers and will be served exclusively on Pizza Hut's large, hand-tossed crust.
"'Incogmeato' is a new-to-the-world brand created to challenge convention on delicious plant-based food," says Wendy Davidson, Kellogg, president of Away from Home. "Pizza Hut is the innovation leader in its category, and we are excited to partner with them to develop a tasty, first-ever plant-based pizza."
We had folks here at Arizona's Family give the new pizza a try, and most gave it the thumbs up!
[PHOTOS: Arizona's Family tries Pizza Hut's new plant-based pizza]
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m., customers at the store at 3601 E. Thomas Road were among the first to try the limited-run Garden Specialty Pizza, served in the new round box featuring Pizza Hut's green roof logo, while supplies last.
All proceeds raised from the sale of the Garden Specialty Pizza and round box during the one-day event in Phoenix on will be donated to Arizona Forward, a Phoenix-based sustainability organization.
For more information, visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.