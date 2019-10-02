PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona's Family investigation helped push forward a process to get foster kids what they need once they age out of the system.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced a new program with the federal government Wednesday - the first of its kind - that will give them housing they desperately need.
“The faces that matter are those behind us,” Sheriff Penzone said, standing in front of several foster kids.
They’re the faces of those who have struggled to call somewhere home.
20-year-old Jill Clark was put into Arizona foster care at age fifteen.
“I didn’t want to be split up from my little sister she’s my best friend,” Clark said.
Angel Martinez was put into the system at 14 years old.
“Um…I remember my first Christmas was hard. I just sat there quiet. I was only a couple months into the home with my peers at the time,” Martinez said.
Clark and Martinez said while they found homes after they aged out, many of their friends did not, as there were so little resources for housing once they turned eighteen.
According to Child Crisis Arizona, one in five kids who age out of the system will be homeless within a year.
“If they’re not in a stable living condition, the possibility of them getting involved in some sort of crime and ending up in our jail system is far too high,” said Sheriff Penzone.
MCSO is changing that, and for the very first time partnering with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help these young adults.
Step one: getting more vouchers to kids so there's more opportunity to be part of affordable housing programs.
Clark said it's one big step for kids like her, to finally feel something so many take for granted.
“This is my home. This is where I belong,” she said.
The sheriff's office and federal government said they're still working on a bigger plan for more housing, as this program is just in its beginning stages.