SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is right around the corner and it’s time to make sure you’re ready.
The tournament runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course at 17020 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale. Here’s all you need to know about admissions, parking and how to get around.
Ticket Prices:
Admission is free Monday and Tuesday for everyone. Children 17 years old and younger get in free of admission all week when accompanied by an adult.
General admission for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday is $45 per person per day.
General admission for Friday and Saturday is $60 per person per day.
A weekly sponsor package costs $450 and includes 4 badges (good for the entire week) and one parking pass (also good for the entire week).
Active duty, military reserve, National Guard, Military retirees, veterans, peave officers, firedighters and EMTs gain free admission thought the Waste Management Phoenix Open Birdies for the Brave program. Click here to get your tickets verified.
More inclusive packages start from $3,900 and up. You can find out more about those prices by clicking here.
Parking and Shuttle Service:
There is free public parking in Lot H near the Loop 101 and Hayden Road. The shuttle from Lot H to tournament gates will operate on the following days and times:
- Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Free parking is also available Wednesday through Saturday at WestWorld in Lot W, which is located at 94th Street and Bell Road.
The shuttles from Lot W will operate on the following days and times:
- Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The shuttle service from Lot W will not operate on Monday or Tuesday. See map below:
Click here for more information on parking and directions.
Where to catch a ride:
Uber is the official rideshare partner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rides can be accessed via Lot 7. See map above.
Birds Nest:
The Birds Nest is where to catch the action once the sun goes down.
On Wednesday Jan. 30, Old Dominion, Midland and Brandon Lay will get the party started.
The show on Jan. 31 is already sold out. It features Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Michael Ray.
The friday night show is also sold out. The Chainsmokers will be with Snoop Dogg and Kelley James.
Tickets for Saturday Feb. 2 are still available. Martin Garrix, DJ Vie and Justin Mylo will be performing.
Click here for more information about the Birds Nest and to purchase tickets.
Time for fun!
Now that you’re got your ticket and your ride in order, it’s time to hit the holes. Keep this site map (below) handy for information on where to access the closest beverages, restrooms and more.
Click here for more information on rounds and concerts.
