PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix handyman says more and more people are coming to him, saying they want bats in their yards. As a result, he's turned into Arizona's Batman.
Anthony Esquibel, owner of Diamondback Handyman Services, said the opportunity to make bat boxes flew into his lap two months ago when he was up in Flagstaff.
[WATCH: Handyman builds homes for bats]
"A lot of folks aren’t sure of what’s living in their attic until I go, and I look, and it’s not mice it’s actually bats, and then they decide they want to keep the bat, but they don’t want them living in their attic," said Esquibel. "They want to build a little bat box and give them a little home."
At first, building them was a riddle. Esquibel had to research how to make bat boxes online.
He said he's had about 25 requests for the little bat homes.
"It’s like having a bug zapper in your yard," said Esquibel. "One single bat can eat up to 1000 bugs a night."
He said they cost 25 to 45 dollars depending on how big you want the box.
"If you go out at night right around sunset or sunrise you’ll see bats all over the place," said Esquibel. "They’re common throughout the city, even the inner city, the suburbs."
