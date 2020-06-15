PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off on June 19 and will last through June 28 with over 100 restaurants participating this year. It will be a bit different this year than in the past due to COVID-19 including adding the option for dine in or even take out this year.
"This statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare – it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So prepare your taste buds and dig in."
There are all kinds of food to choose from including Italian, Mexican, seafood, American, steak, Southwestern and more.
"With the mandates, however, one of the most beloved culinary events of the year, Arizona Restaurant Week, was placed on hold while Arizona Takeout Weeks stepped in to encourage continued dining support. Meanwhile, the Arizona Restaurant Association created Arizona Restaurant Strong, a relief fund to provide funding for restaurant workers that found themselves immediately out of work due to closures surrounding the virus."
Click here for the full list of restaurants and their prices. The prices vary from $33/per person to $44 and couples are about $44 together.