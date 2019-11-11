PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Representative Jennifer Longdon has been fighting gun violence at the highest levels of government.
Nearly 15 years ago, Longdon was shot and suffered partial paralysis. Her case is still unsolved.
[WATCH: Arizona Rep. Longdon fighting unsolved crimes]
"He shot an unarmed woman in the back," Longdon said. "It was viscous. It was predatory."
Longdon is now a Silent Witness board member. She hopes to help others whose cases have gone unsolved like hers.
"They're looking for answers," Longdon said. "Why did this happen? What was my loved one's last words? These are the kinds of things that are important to them and they're looking for justice but they're looking for closure and peace and Silent Witness helps give them that."
She says that's why Silent Witness is so important.
Anyone with information on this case or any others can stay anonymous and help people like her find answers.