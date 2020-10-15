PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar is receiving backlash after he tweeted a picture of Joe Biden's son; appearing to mock Hunter Biden's struggles with addiction.
Crack pipe: “Good night Hunter. I love you.”Hunter: “I love you too my little friend.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/QJiGQHxVuo— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) October 15, 2020
For 33-year-old Chrissy Clark, who is about to celebrate a decade of sobriety, the tweet felt personal.
"It is a very hard thing to do, to acknowledge that you have a problem and to allow yourself to be that vulnerable and admit that," said
Clark, who is now a therapist working in a Valley treatment center and helping others get sober. She said messages like these only hurt people in the grip of addiction.
"So many people are struggling right now with addiction. People are dying of this disease, and it really is making light of something we shouldn't be making light of," said Clark.
Clark said the tweet fuels the stigma surrounding addiction and could stop people from getting help.
"Insensitive messages like this in society just kind of reconfirms that there is something to be fearful of, people are going find this funny or make light of it, when it is a very dark place to be in," said Clark.
But Clark wants people to know that addiction isn't something to be ashamed of and support is out there.
Arizona's Family reached out to Gosar for comment but did not hear back as of Thursday night.