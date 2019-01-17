PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The State of Arizona just released final school letter grades for 2018.
In December, the Arizona Department of Education launched the state’s school report cards website.
The website serves as an accountability platform, lists the A-F letter grades for schools, provides all federal and state reports and catalogs other individualized school details in one convenient location.
Arizona has 1,983 public schools that are comprised of 1,424 district schools and 559 charter schools.
The School Report Cards website also fulfills the federal requirement of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) to “include a clear and concise description of the State accountability system.” Sixteen basic requirements for the report card have now been met before the January 1, 2019 deadline for ESSA compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.