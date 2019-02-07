TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- Arizona environmentalists say they plan to sue and urge the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to expand the highly endangered Mount Graham red squirrel’s habitat.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society said in a news release on Feb. 5 that only 75 of the squirrels are still alive.
The center says the animal’s critical habitat is a remote part of southeastern Arizona.
The habitat has been destroyed by construction on mountaintop telescopes, wild fires and fires set intentionally to protect the telescopes.
The squirrels have been forced to live at lower elevations.
