HOUSTON, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A volunteer with the Central and Northern Arizona Red Cross chapter is headed to Texas to assist with disaster needs. Texas is still in recovery mode after a major winter storm earlier this month. Suzanne Martin, a Red Cross volunteer, flew from Phoenix to the Houston area Monday to help out.

"We are there to help people," Martin said. "Whatever that community needs, I hope to help provide." She'll work at a distribution center.

"I will be distributing cleaning supplies, probably some medical supplies, masks, and gloves to keep people safe who are out of their homes, I know we'll offer clothing, and it really is based on the need of community," Martin said.

Martin decided to volunteer with the Red Cross after her family was helped during a crisis years ago.

"My family was directed affected by floods in North Dakota in 1997. I saw the help that could be provided on the other side of the disaster," Martin said. "They were in the community boots on the ground going through neighborhoods and taking care of families in their worst crisis and worst time."

Martin knows first hand the importance of the work the red cross does.

"They work crisis. They know what they are doing. They'll meet all the needs they see in that community," Martin said.

If you are interested in helping out, there are several ways to do so, from donating blood, to becoming a red cross volunteer.