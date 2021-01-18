PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona saw a huge jump in the number of people choosing to take a one-way trip and live there in 2020, sending the state into the Top 5 for migration growth.

Arizona was No. 5 on U-Haul's migration growth list, with Tennessee grabbing the top spot, Texas staying at No. 2 and Florida and Ohio being the other two. In 2019, Arizona was 20th.

The states' growth is calculated by how many more people came into the state using U-Haul trucks than departed during the calendar year. The company says they have more than 2 million people who rent one-way trucks each year.

Arizona ranks 7th in the country for states people are moving to during the pandemic According to a new survey by Move.org, 20% of Americans moved. Almost half of the moves were within the same city, but for people making bigger moves, Arizona was the 7th most popular state to move into.

Arizona being so high on the list isn't surprising. Move.org had Arizona as the seventh most popular state to move to. The Grand Canyon State's lower cost of living, great weather and outdoor activities are some of the things that entice people from other states.

California ranked last by a wide margin, showing the greatest net loss, U-Haul said. A full list can be found here.