PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A yearly report by US News and World Report released this week has Arizona ranked in the bottom third of the United States.
According to the report, which is based on eight categories, Arizona came in 34 out of 50.
The eight categories involved in the rankings include:
• Healthcare
• Education
• Economy
• Infrastructure
• Opportunity
• Fiscal stability
• Crime and corrections
• Natural environment
The categories at the top are weighted a little higher than the ones at the bottom.
Successes
For the good news, Arizona ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to the economy and 11th when it comes to infrastructure.
Arizona has improved in the ranking in both of those areas over the past few years with more businesses coming to Arizona and more investments in roads, bridges and high-speed internet.
Struggles
The not-so-good news is Arizona ranks near the bottom in education, crime and corrections and opportunity.
Opportunity includes people living in poverty, housing affordability and equality.
The ranking is better than 2018's report when Arizona came in 39 out of 50.
As for the top 3, Washington, New Hampshire and Minnesota.
