PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona appears to be a state where many women can expect to receive equal treatment. Our state has ranked No. 5 in the nation for women's equality.
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted out the story from WalletHub on Tuesday. The study ranks the states where women receive the most equal treatment.
The top five states are Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona. The bottom five are Louisiana, Texas, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.
This year, women also face inequality when it comes to unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women have been laid off at a greater rate than men, and are also getting re-employed more slowly. In addition, the share of the workforce that is female is now at its lowest point since 2008. In 2020, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10 — or even the top 50 — of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 153 countries based on gender equality. The workplace provides even more evidence of the issue. Studies show that women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions. Women make up more than 50 percent of the population, but constitute only around 24 percent of legislators and 25 percent of Fortune 500 board seats, according to WalletHub.Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society.
To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality. Those indicators range from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.
NEW STUDY: Arizona was listed in the top 5️⃣ for women’s equality!Throughout our history, AZ has been a leader in the fight for women’s equality. We’ve got more work to do, & we'll continue to focus on policies that expand opportunity for all. https://t.co/8SLT1umZDU @wallethub— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 25, 2020