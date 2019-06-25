PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three years ago, Stephanie Grisham barred reporters who refused to submit to intrusive background checks from the floor of the Arizona House.
On Tuesday, she was named the latest press secretary for a White House that has labeled the media, "the enemy of the people."
In 2016, Grisham worked for then-Speaker of the House David Gowan, who was under fire for questionable spending of taxpayer money.
After the allegations were published in the Arizona Capitol Times, Grisham and the GOP-controlled House adopted a new policy of background checks for journalists.
Journalists who didn't comply were barred from the press tables on the House floor.
Grisham denied this was retaliation against the reporter, Hank Stephenson, who exposed Gowan's spending habits.
But House leaders used a minor misdemeanor that turned up in Stephenson's past to deny him access.
Gowan eventually lifted the policy, but reporters who covered the Legislature at the time say the incident underscores Grisham's willingness to back her boss and challenge the media.
They believe she'll be a good fit with Trump's White House.
"Her style fits in line with his. It's a 'punch 'em in the nose' style," said Stephenson, who is now the editor of the Yellow Sheet Report. "It's a fake news kind of style. ... Grisham is defiantly fierce, not afraid to defend her boss. I think that's what kind of endeared her to her very controversial string of bosses."
Grisham also worked for former Attorney General Tom Horne, who, like Gowan, was mired in controversy and scandal.
Local reporters say Grisham handled herself well during that time.
"I thought she did a very good job walking that line of being helpful to the press, giving us what we needed, while still representing the interest of her boss," said Jeremy Duda, an associate editor at the Arizona Mirror. "I don't think she ever undermined her 'boss' interest."
Stephenson and other reporters said Grisham was a good spokeswoman, who was responsive and willing to grab drinks after work with members of the media for "off the record" conversations.
"I always thought, in spite of it all, that she was a pretty good spokesperson," Stephenson said. "I got a lot of good stories out of Stephanie Grisham."
Grisham joined team Trump in 2016, while the president was still on the campaign trail.
She was later paid $19,000 in taxpayer money while she worked on Trump's transition team.
The current White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, said her last day will be Friday.
Grisham, who will be the president's third press secretary, will travel with the president in her new role on his trip to Asia this week.
