PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hellish couple of days unfolded in front of America's eyes for Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.
“I think Jeff is having a bad day back home. I don’t think he can show his face at the local grocery store,” said Arizona political analyst Stan Barnes.
Barnes said this may affect Flake's career after he leaves the Senate.
On Friday, Flake called for there to be a week-long delay in the vote on Kavanaugh in the Senate, in order for the FBI to investigate the sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford.
President Trump ordered the FBI to open that investigation Friday.
Flake called for that delay right after he was confronted by two sexual assault survivors in an elevator, who were angry after he announced he would be voting to confirm Kavanaugh. One of those survivors spoke out Saturday.
“Senator Flake kept pressing the button to close the door. He could not wait for that elevator to leave. I saw that he was incredibly uncomfortable, perhaps in pain about the situation,” she said.
But Barnes said though some democrats are hailing Flake for calling for that vote delay, he said Arizonans may not be singing that same tune.
“Arizona is a center right state, and he’s a center right U.S. senator, and that center right constituency in Arizona is generally supportive of the President and generally supportive of the Kavanaugh nomination and generally believes Judge Kavanagh is being done wrong by democrats, and believes Jeff Flake is enabling that smear by falling into this one-week delay,” Barnes said.
And with Flake leaving the Senate after his term, this could impact what comes next in his career. And in his home state.
“In the moment, he’s hurting his own otherwise damaged legacy in Arizona,” Barnes said.
As it stands now, the GOP senators plan to have the vote done by Friday.
