PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a race that’s captured the attention of the entire country, Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who faced off Monday in their first and only debate, are hoping to win the Senate seat Jeff Flake leaves behind and become Arizona’s first female senator.
“We have the opportunity to elect our first female senator,” McSally said. “We want to make sure voters know what their options are and then we can reflect on that historic moment later on.”
“I don't spend much time thinking whether I'm going to be the first of this or that,” Sinema said. “I really am spending my time 100 percent focused on making sure I'm serving Arizonans.”
It’s hard to avoid the gender issue, though, in the year of the #MeToo movement in which women are fighting to be heard.
“Right now, in our country and around the world, many women are facing just really difficult times in terms of remembering and experiencing sexual assault, sexual harassment. And I believe that those incidents are always wrong and individuals who engage in that behavior do not deserve our public trust,” Sinema said.
“As someone who broke barriers in the military, fighting for girls and women, and someone who's a survivor myself, I think it's really important that women do have a voice, that women are able to speak up and have a place where they can be everything they want to be and they're not held back and they’re not held down. And so that has been really the calling of my life,” McSally agreed.
But that’s where the similarities end.
McSally is running on a Republican platform.
“We believe in a limited federal government, a strong defense, secure borders, enforcing our law, lower taxes,” she explained. “This is really the culture of our state and that is a unifying culture.”
Sinema is trying to turn the seat blue. That has not been done in three decades. (The last Democrat Arizona sent to the Senate was Dennis DeConcini, who served from 1977 until 1995.)
“Our campaign is focused -- laser-focused -- on the issues that matter to everyday Arizonans, like healthcare access, education, taking care of our veterans, ensuring Arizonans have good jobs,” she said. “That's the work our campaign is going to keep talk about.”
However, the hair has been pulled back and blows are being thrown – in the form of attack ads.
Soto asked if the negativity is current-day politics or strategy.
“I’d ask people to look at our records,” McSally said. “Don't listen to the lies that are being conveyed against me as a veteran. And look what we've done with our lives and look what we've done with our time in office and then make a good choice.
“I’m incredibly disappointed,” Sinema said. “Martha has chosen to run a very negative campaign that’s just based on lies and -- proven lies -- and attacks and smears. Frankly, I think Arizonans deserve better and I think they're demanding better.”
Regardless of who wins on Nov. 6, history will be made.
“I want folks to think to themselves -- whether they vote for me or not -- I can call Kyrsten and she'll help me, and she understands me,” Sinema said. “That's my goal.”
"I think it's really important that we're serving those who were elected to represent,” McSally said. “As a woman, sometimes women can feel like they don’t have a strong voice when they're underrepresented. I’ve had to find a path to be a leader in those types of environments in the past.”
