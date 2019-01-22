PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
The agency says Centurion of Arizona will start providing health care at the state’s prisons on July 1.
Centurion succeeds Corizon Health Care, which has served as the state’s prison health care provider for more than five years.
The change comes as the state has faced heavy criticism for failing to make the changes it promised to make to health care in state prisons when it settled a lawsuit over inmate care.
Corrections Director Charles Ryan was found to be in contempt of court and the state was fined $1.4 million for failing to make the improvements.
The state paid the fine and was later reimbursed for the amount by Corizon.
