PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The legendary TV host Regis Philbin has died. He was known for his decades in daytime talk shows and as the host of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire." He has spent decades on TV entertaining us. 

Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Saturday, Arizona's Family talked to Valley photographer David Spindel about Regis. He has taken hundreds of photographs of the broadcasting icon. 

Arizona photographer recalls taking pictures of the late Regis Philbin

Spindel first met Regis back in the 90s when he was just on TV in New York before going national. Over the course of four years, Spindel spent time taking photo of Regis and his family. He even photographed Kathie Lee Gifford's wedding that Regis attended.

Arizona photographer recalls taking pictures of the late Regis Philbin
Arizona photographer recalls taking pictures of the late Regis Philbin

Spindel says a lot of guests on Regis' show ended up coming down to his studio for photos. Without Regis, that wouldn't have happened. Regis would also show a lot of his work on his show. Spindel says he heard about Regis' death while watching the Broadway play "Hamilton" with his family. 

"I didn't believe it at first. Needless to say, I was upset," said Spindel.

Spindel's website has a lot of photos he did of Regis and other celebrities. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you