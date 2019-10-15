PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- The Arizona Propane Gas Association and the Arizona Propane Education and Research Foundation are supporting the Maricopa County Air Quality Department’s Burn Cleaner, Burn Better campaign.
For the third year in a row, the organizations endeavor to keep the air clean in the Valley, particularly during cold months.
From Oct. 1 to Feb. 1, cold temperatures trap smoke and pollution closer to the ground.
The organizations are trying to reduce the smoke emissions by offering residents $25 off of an outdoor propane fire pit along with $50 from the air quality department.
The Propane Fire Pit program is a part of the Burn Better, Burn Cleaner Campaign in an effort to improve public health.
For more information, contact firepit@maricopa.gov.