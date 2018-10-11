GRAND CANYON (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second time in week, a park ranger was involved in shooting in Arizona.
The incident came a few days after a park ranger shot and killed a man on the Navajo Nation.
According to the National Park Service, the isolated nature of being a park ranger often leads to trouble.
"There is some obvious challenges to working in an area with cliffs, and canyons, and things like that," said Lena Pace, a security chief for the National Park Service.
To protect themselves, park rangers have several tools in their arsenal, including body armor and defensive equipment. They also have access to 24-hour dispatch by radio.
There are other safeguards too.
Before recruits are given a badge, they must pass both law enforcement training, as well as certain survival skills.
Should a particularly dangerous call come in, dispatchers are required to check-in with a ranger every few minutes.
For their part, Rangers are also required to wait until backup arrives.
Numbers suggest the safeguards have worked.
According to the advocacy group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, the number of violent incidents involving park rangers is the lowest it's been in at least a decade.
In 2017, there were seven violent incidents compared to 65 incidents in 2007.
"(Cases) don't happen very regularly," Pace said. "The National Park Service have 417 units in the nation park system and we see around 330 plus million visitors."
Park rangers are commissioned law enforcement officers. As a result, violence against a park ranger is an automatic felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.