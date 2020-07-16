PHOENIX (3VT/CBS 5) – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says Arizona is a step closer to resuming executions now that it has settled a lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection procedures.

The First Amendment Coalition of Arizona and Arizona death row inmates filed the suit in 2014. They wanted the state to identify the source of the drugs it used in lethal injections. Arizona law makes that information confidential. The lawsuit also wanted to make sure the public had the right to see and hear executions in their entirety.

In what the AGO called “a major victory in the case at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” the companies that supply the drugs used in lethal injections “will remain confidential and protected from harassment or retaliation from anti-death penalty activists.”

There was a win for the plaintiffs, too. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry “modified its execution protocol and will leave microphones turned on in the execution chamber during executions moving forward.” Before, the microphone was turned off after the IV line that delivers the lethal drugs was placed.

There are 116 inmates on Arizona’s death row, according to the ADCRR website. The AGO says the appeals process has run its course for 20 of them. The AGO also said some the crimes for which inmates were sentenced to death go back to the 1970s and early ‘80s. “The AGO stands ready to request execution warrants for these inmates when ADCRR provides notice that it has obtained lethal injection drugs and is prepared to resume executions,” according to a news release.

Arizona has not executed a death row inmate since 2014. Joseph Rudolph Wood’s execution was on July 23 at Florence State Prison. It was a nearly two-hour procedure that some described as “botched.” Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug cocktail. Death by lethal injection usually takes about 10 minutes, according to experts. Wood’s lawyers had filed a motion for emergency stay of execution in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona during the execution, demanding that it be stopped. The motion said Wood was "gasping and snorting for more than an hour."

Then-Gov. Jan Brewer ordered a review of the state’s execution process but said Wood's execution showed justice was carried out.

The AGO says Attorney General Mark Brnovich followed up this week on a letter he sent to Gov. Doug Ducey in July 2019. In that letter he asked for help getting pentobarbital so Arizona could resume executions. “The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed this week pentobarbital is widely conceded to be able to render a person fully insensate and does not carry the risks of pain that some have associated with other lethal injection protocols,” a news release said, referring to Barr v. Lee, No. 20A8 (U.S. July 14, 2020).

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

With one dose of pentobarbital, the U.S. executed Daniel Lewis Lee in Terre Haute, Indiana on Tuesday morning. It was the first federal execution in 17 years.

Lee's last words, according to a pool report referenced in a CNN article, were, "I didn't do it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my life but I'm not a murderer. You're killing an innocent man." Lee was convicted of killing a family of three in Arkansas in January 1996.

The government carried out its second execution Thursday morning. Wesley Ira Purkey was convicted of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old girl in 1998. He was sentenced to death in January 2004.

Two more federal inmates -- Dustin Lee Honken and Keith Dwayne Nelson -- are scheduled to be executed in the coming weeks. Honken shot and killed five people, including two children. Nelson kidnapped, raped and strangled a 10-year-old girl to death.

