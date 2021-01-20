TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person(s) responsible for the unlawful killing of javelina in Tucson.
On Jan. 17, on Tucson's east side, the javelina was found suspended by its hind legs with a rope tied to a tree branch southeast of Escalante Road and Cindy Lane. AZGFD said the javelina, which had multiple injuries, had died after being shot multiple times. Officials believe the crime may have happened on either Jan. 13 or 14.
The department's Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible.
"This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state's most precious resources, its wildlife," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. "The act of hanging the javelina from the tree was a disgraceful display, and its multiple injuries suggested its death was intentional."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference case #21-000162. Tips can be anonymous.