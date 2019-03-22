PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Less than three months into 2019, Arizona has had two police officers hit and killed while working on foot near traffic.
Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford was hit and killed Thursday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Rutherford was helping people involved in a crash when there was a high priority radio call about a subject with a gun, Chief Jeri Williams said Friday.
Rutherford was walking across the street to assist with that call when he was hit, she said.
News of the crash hit hard for one Valley man.
“I know what it's going to do to his family and how hard it is. And there's nothing that can fix it,” said Pete Johnson.
Johnson is the father-in-law of Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend, who was hit and killed on the Loop 101 in January.
Townsend was standing near the driver’s side window of a car he had pulled over when he was struck by a distracted driver, police said. Investigators said the driver was texting and swerved across two lanes before the crash.
“It changed everything in our family,” said Johnson.
Investigators looking into the crash that killed Rutherford say they’ve determined the driver in the case was not impaired, but they have not said if distraction played a role.
Regardless, Johnson said the crash is another painful reminder of the need to improve safety on Arizona’s roads.
“In today's world, we have too many people that are distracted by too many things and are not paying attention,” he said. “I think it's sensory overload.”
Johnson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a hands-free bill that would fine people caught holding their cell phones while driving. Arizona is one of just three states without a statewide ban on texting.
The bill passed the Arizona Senate and is heading for a vote by the House.
Johnson said it’s a small price to pay compared to the lives that could be saved. In his case, his grandson will grow up without a father.
“Brixton had his first birthday on Feb. 28 and his dad wasn't here. And Brixton just started walking and his dad wasn't here. It's bittersweet to watch him grow and know what he's going to miss,” he said.
