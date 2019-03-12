PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teen gambling is a growing problem in Arizona according to the Arizona Department of Gaming, and for the first time, it's providing grant money to prevent it.
March is Arizona Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
According to a state survey, more than half of Arizona eighth- through 12th-graders have participated in gambling.
"Gambling isn't just about money. Real, tangible money," said Elise Mikkelsen, manager of the Division of Problem Gambling. "Gambling is about risking anything of value, so that could be their toys, their property, their tennis shoes."
Conducted in 2016, the survey asked nearly 60,000 students, "How often have you done the following for money, possessions, or anything of value? Played the lottery or scratch-off tickets, bet on a game of personal skill such as a game of pool or video game, played cards, played cards, dice game, or bet on sports."
"Conservative estimates show that problem gambling affects 2 percent of Arizona's adult population and 4 to 6 percent of our youth population," said Ted Vogt, the director of the Arizona Department of Gaming.
Mikkelsen believes easy access to online games and mobile apps like Candy Crush or Fortnite could promote gambling behavior.
"They can have problems with school, problems within their family. Their grades may slip. They may experience problems with their friends, their parents. They tend to lie and steal," she said.
Many people usually think of gambling and gambling addictions as adult issues.
"Teen gambling is a problem here in Arizona and nationwide, as well. It is a surprise for parents to learn that kids are gambling," Mikkelsen explained. "It's not on everyone's radar, and it should be. We do see it's a problem. We do see that it can lead to greater problems in adulthood."
She added other risky behaviors like drinking, smoking, or drugs can be associated with gambling.
"Children's brains aren't developed until they're in their 20s. So, their ability to rationalize and make concrete decisions, they just don't have that ability until later on in life," she explained.
That's why the department is offering $250,000 in grant money to organizations committed to developing teen gambling prevention programs.
The Department of Gaming Problem Prevention grant application process just opened up this week. It closes Friday, April 19, 2019.
Xavier, 26, of Tempe, is recovering gambling addict. He was in a dark place but got help through Gamblers Anonymous and the Arizona Council on Compulsive Gambling. Their number is 1-800-777-7207.
Xavier started playing poker with friends in high school.
"It was innocent. It started casual," he said.
When he got older, he got "addicted to the rush," and things spiraled out of control.
He doesn't want this to happen to others and encourages them to ask for help.
Xavier is doing much better now -- spiritually, emotionally, mentally, physically, and financially.
He wishes there had been a teen gambling addiction program when he was younger.
"If I was aware of the behavior I was participating in could lead to a compulsive addiction later on, I think it would've been beneficial," said Xavier.
He's sharing his story, hoping it helps others struggling with a gambling addiction.
The state can offer help, too. The 24/7 hotline to call is 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or people can text NEXTSTEP to 53342.
Click the linked phone numbers to call or text from this story on your mobile device.
