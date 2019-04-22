PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB-2318, a ban on handheld cell phone use behind the wheel in Arizona, into law Monday.
The signing ceremony took place inside the Rotunda of the Arizona Capitol Museum.
[WATCH: HB-2318 becomes 'the law of the land']
Ducey was joined by the family of fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend, who was killed by a suspected distracted driver this past January. The Townsend family pushed for legislation banning texting and driving.
[ORIGINAL STORY: DPS: Driver was texting when he hit, killed Salt River officer on Loop 101 in Scottsdale]
Although HB-2318 bans handheld cell phone use while driving, drivers can use their phones at stoplights and when their vehicle is parked. Drivers are also allowed to use their phones in an emergency.
[RELATED: Distracted driving bill passes Arizona House, goes to Ducey's desk (April 18, 2019)]
While the law goes into effect immediately, fines don’t kick in until January 2021.
A first violation would result in ticket of between $75 and $150.
[RELATED: Arizona House Republicans look for compromise on texting ban]
(4) comments
Still ironic to note that the jurisdiction in which Officer Townsend was killed (Salt River Indian Reservation) had a no texting law in effect at the time of his death... You're all fooling yourselves if you think this will accomplish anything other than serve as a "feel good" law.
too bad that common sense must be legislated
This article omits many important details. From Tucson.com (older piece):
And the penalties would have to conform with state law: A fine of between $75 and $149 for a first offense, with subsequent violations subjecting the motorist to fines up to $250.
Also, HB 2318 would not take effect until 2022, with police allowed to issue only warnings until then.
In the interim, though, cities and counties could continue to enforce their own local laws, or enact new ones that mirror HB 2318 and start writing tickets right away. Only the statewide law would remain unenforceable until 2022.
This is from the article "While the law goes into effect immediately, fines don’t kick in until January 2021".
