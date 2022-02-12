PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nine Phoenix police officers were shot in the line of duty Friday morning. They were responding to a call where a woman was shot on 54th Avenue and Warner Street. The officers were met with gunfire from a suspect inside a home.

Nine officers that were hurt were either hit by bullets or shrapnel. Three of them are recovering in the hospital as of Saturday night, and they're all expected to be okay.

Two officers were seen on video helping another officer get away after the shots were fired at them. Windows on the home were full of bullet holes after the encounter.

The 100 Club of Arizona says they offer support to officers after traumatic incidents like these. Each officer hurt will get $1,500 to help them out. They can use the money as relief in case a spouse needs to take time off from work to care for the officer.

"The mental health trauma that comes from situations like these are pretty significant, and those are the injuries we can't see," said 100 Club of Arizona Angela Harrolle said. "You can't unsee it; you can't unhear it; you can't unsay it. Our officers and firefighters see things most of us would never imagine day in and day out."

Harrolle says they offer mental health counseling as well. Violent situations like this can bring on anxiety or post-traumatic stress for officers. Making a full recovery is important before they get back to work.

"They're not only asked to be physically able to handle these challenges, but they need to have that mental focus as well, and support to make sure they can work through these things they've seen. It's so tough out there."

Click here to learn more about 100 Club of Arizona.