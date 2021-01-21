PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're working, you have to sleep and eat. Among the more memorable images of 2021 thus far: National Guard troops sleeping in the U.S. Capitol building hallways.

"Their sleeping conditions are taking place shoulder to shoulder, in just a big area," Master Sergeant Jennifer Fostino. "I don't think everybody understands the kind of sacrifice that our soldiers make."

Fostino is getting ready to head to her home in the Valley on Friday after spending the week in our nation's capitol. She's a food manager with the Arizona National Guard.

"It's really amazing," Fostino told Arizona's Family. "I've been in the National Guard since I was a senior in high school, so it has been over 20 years."

Following the deadly siege on January 6, security ahead of inauguration day was massive. Roughly 25,000 National Guard troops were ready to serve. For Fostino, it was her third ceremony.

"The biggest difference was COVID. Typically we stay on-site where we are feeding, and that wasn't the case this time because they needed to ensure that everybody had the spacing," she said.

Food is an incredible way to keep morale up, Fostino says. While feeding hundreds of guardsmen, something small and a little extra love and effort can make a tremendous difference during a 24-hour, demanding operation.

"Making sure they have coffee in the morning," Fostino said. "Making sure that if we are providing them any type of soda that it's cold. You know... it's just the little things."

Like so many Americans, Fostino's hoping the country comes back together.

"I know I'm hoping I spend another ten years in the guard, and I'm hoping that I get to support the next one or two presidents that come in, but no matter what, they all do something great for our country," Fostino said.

A spokesperson for the Arizona National Guard says about 30 guardsmen from the state were in D.C. during inauguration week. They are from the 161st Airlift Refueling Wing and served a range of roles from food services to administrative support.