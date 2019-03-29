PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Around 50 soldiers from the Arizona National Guard are deploying to Iraq.
They’re with the 996th Medical Company Area Support, and will be heading to the Middle East in the next few days.
“I’m trying to be strong,” said Yolanda Huerta, whose 21-year-old daughter SPC. Kayla Huerta, is headed to Iraq.
On Friday, friends and family participated in a send-off ceremony for the outward-bound troops.
“I’m just nervous about her leaving,” Huerta said. “I’ll probably break down later.”
But SPC. Huerta said she’s excited about the deployment.
She’s a specialist in chemical exposures and chemical-related injuries.
“Over there we’ll just be helping out with medical personnel, just taking care of everybody, making sure everybody comes home safe,” SPC. Huerta said.
It’ll be Kayla’s very first deployment. “I’m going to leave for a year, and all of the memories I’m going to build in that year are going to be amazing.”
Kayla says she’s already made strong bonds within her Company, and that she’s proud to do her part by serving with the National Guard.
“It feels like you’re doing the right thing, not just for yourself, but for everyone around you,” SPC. Huerta said.
And while her family says it’ll be tough to have her overseas for the next year, they say they support her mission to serve.
“We just, you know, couldn’t be prouder,” Yolanda Huerta said.
