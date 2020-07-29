TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A member of the Arizona National Guard died at a Tempe hospital Wednesday after he collapsed at a training event the day before.
The victim's name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified. The National Guard describes the man as a "citizen-soldier." They say he was was a traditional Guard member who also served as a member of the Phoenix Police Department in his civilian status.
The National Guard didn't release details about the training exercise where he collapsed on Tuesday. He was rushed to Tempe St. Luke's Hospital, where he later died. The cause of his death is under investigation.
The victim was a member of the 850th Military Police Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard, which is located at the Papago Park Military Reservation.