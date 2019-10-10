MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after she slapped around and stabbed her daughter with a mechanical pencil, Mesa police said.
It all started when the oldest daughter of Aurora Hernandez-Rosales called 911 about a family fight on Oct. 1 at an apartment complex near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
When officers arrived, they said they saw the oldest daughter on the phone crying and panicking.
Officers then talked to the daughter, who said the fight began when she was sleeping. That's when 35-year-old Hernandez-Rosales woke her up by screaming at her, then pulled her by the hair and smacked her twice in the face, police said.
Hernandez-Rosales followed her daughter into the bathroom, continued to smack her in the face, and stabbed her in the arm several times with a mechanical pencil, court documents said.
That's when the victim called the police.
Police said the girl had a large bruise on the right side of her face, several cuts on her right arm, a bloody nose and a bloody lip.
Hernandez-Rosales' other daughter was there too and said she was hit in the face when she tried to defend her sister.
After being taken into custody, the mother said she was angry when she got home from work because the apartment wasn't clean and that her children don't listen. She claimed her daughter's injuries were from school.
Hernandez-Rosales was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and disorderly conduct.
According to court paperwork, she is not a U.S. citizen and lives in the apartment with her husband and three children.