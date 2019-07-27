MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley mom who wants to remain anonymous said a man who is now behind bars took inappropriate photos of her daughters.
Records show Edward Elder uploaded more than two dozen pictures of child pornography online. At least two of the pictures had him in them.
The East Valley mom said she first learned about the pictures when a detective called her two weeks ago.
"Saying he needed me to come in and identify photos; that he believes my children were involved in some internet sex crimes," said the mom. "There was never any indication of any abuse, so it was a total shock."
Last week police arrested Elder for sexual exploitation of a minor. Records say he uploaded the child pornography photos to a photo-sharing website called Flickr.
"The crimes took place two years ago, so I’d thought some sort of sign would have shown up, but there was nothing," said the East Valley mom. "They were spending the night at a friend’s house, and he was the live-in boyfriend of the mother of their friend."
Records say officers found Elder by looking up the IP address he used to upload the pictures. Police said they found those same photos from Flickr on Elder's phone.
"I want everybody to know what kind of monster he is," said the East Valley mom. "I want the courts to make an example of him, and I want people to know that you can’t get away with things like this."
She said her daughters don't remember anything about what happened.
Elder is still in jail.
