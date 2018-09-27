PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It could be the only handgun that has surfaced, which was assigned to a storied World War Two submarine with a tragic and triumphant past.
Armory records indicate that just ten Colt M 1911 A1 .45 caliber handguns were issued to the USS Sailfish submarine, when it was commissioned in 1940. Somehow, one of them turned up in a Valley gun store last year.
"I told my wife. I said, 'It’s a 1938 colt for sure.' And I said, 'I’m going to go back and I’m going to get it because it’s extremely extremely rare,'" said the man, whose identity CBS 5 News agreed to withhold because of the value of the find.
He said he does not think the owners of the gun store knew what they had.
"It's a tremendous find," he said. Just how tremendous, he did not know until he contacted a friend who is a serious gun collector and relayed the serial number.
"He said it was issued in 1940, July 24, to the USS Sailfish. And I said, 'You’re kidding,'" said the man.
The USS Sailfish was one of the most famous World War Two submarines. Among other things, it is credited with sinking a gigantic Japanese aircraft transport. But it is what the Sailfish was in a prior life that makes it most famous. It started its life as the USS Squalus, which was commissioned in 1938 and sank in 1939 in 240 feet of water.
33 crew members were rescued from the Squalus, using the new McCann Rescue Chamber. It was an event that captured the attention of the entire country, and was memorialized in a motion picture.
"I was absolutely dumbfounded. I couldn’t believe that it was connected to a US Navy submarine, a famous US Navy submarine and in some ways, connected to the Squalus," he said.
One year after purchasing the weapon, the man has documented the gun's provenance. Now he's saying goodbye to his historic find, in hopes of making sure others can enjoy and appreciate it.
"It doesn’t deserve to be hidden away where people can’t see it or know about the history of the Squalus and the Sailfish. And the tremendous sacrifices that American sailors made during the war," he said.
So the gun is heading east to a major firearms action. The man who found it hopes a collector will purchase it and put it on display in a museum.
