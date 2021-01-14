PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona man who was front and center during the U.S. Capitol riot wearing face paint and a horned, furry is hoping to get a pardon from President Donald Trump. Jacob Anthony Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, has been in federal custody since Saturday. So his lawyer, Albert Watkins, talked to Arizona's Family on Thursday night.
"So when my client asks for a pardon, to him this is deadly serious," Watkins said in a phone interview. So this is where, in my client's mind, providing the opportunity for the president to do the right thing, to do the honorable thing."
Additional criminal charges have been filed against an Arizona man who authorities say took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.
Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman," is facing six federal criminal charges, including civil disorder and entering a restricted building. Watkins said he personally isn't holding his breath when it comes to a pardon for his client. However, he blames President Trump for the protest and subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
"They weren't criminals but they ended up doing something now that is criminal because they were so enamored with and so committed to being, being there for our president," said Watkins.
The FBI was able to easily track down Chansley, who went to Moon Valley High School, due to his distinctive tattoos on his arms and chest, his red,white, and blue face paint, and his furry hat that had horns on it. He was spotted in multiple videos at the Capitol and in various photos. Watkins said his client wasn't hiding anything when he protested and stormed the Capitol.
"H wasn't shrouding his face in secrecy. He wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest. He didn't have zip ties or pipe bombs or a gun. He had a bull horn. He had a bull horn so that his voice could be heard and when he got to the Capitol, the doors were open. The police were opening the doors for those walking in," said Watkins.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday's chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Capitol rioters were antifa activists. At center is Jake Angeli, wearing fur hat with horns, a regular at pro-Trump events and a known follower of QAnon.
FILE - Jake Angeli, a supporter of President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.
A QAnon believer speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls)
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jake Angeli (C), a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Source: 3TV/CBS 5
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Source: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls
Source: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls
Source: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls
Source: AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls
Watkins said his client is in good spirits, doing a lot of yoga and meditating. Multiple reports say his mother said Chansley wasn't eating because he only eats organic food. Chansley hasn't entered a plea on the charges he faces. He has a detention hearing on Friday.
