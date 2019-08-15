PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Virginia bride is able to enjoy her honeymoon all because of the actions of a local good Samaritan.
It is a friendship based off money... and money only.
For Katherine Urban and Scottie McDougall, cash is the basis of a truly "rich" bond.
[WATCH: Arizona man returns wallet belonging to woman on honeymoon]
"It's like that thing that they call Karma, and you don't want it bad," McDougall says.
Out of all places, this story starts at a Dunkin Donuts shop in Kingman, Ariz., as Urban was crossing the country on her honeymoon.
"I wanted coffee, it was a quick transaction, and I just put my wallet down like an idiot,” she remembers.
Inside her wallet was $1,000 cash.
Urban and her husband soon hit the road.
That's when McDougall entered the picture, or in this case, the donut shop, and found the wallet.
"It could've been a rich person's money or it could've been their rent,” McDougall says.
The money mission was then on.
McDougall says he went through every credit card, every note, before finding a check.
"The last resort, I looked at the check... and thought, if I call the person on the check, they'd know who it is," he says.
It was a success.
McDougall called one of Urban’s friends, who then reached out to her.
"Oh it was just terrifying to think about all my things... my driver’s license... and all the money we'd saved for this trip," Urban says.
"She said I'm two to three hours away... I'm in Cave Creek... and I thought, 'perfect!' says McDougall.
After several hours, and a hundred plus miles, Urban and McDougall met and the money was returned to it's owner.
"He's just the nicest. I couldn't be luckier that he's the one who found it!" she says.
"She was ecstatic. She almost cried," says McDougall.
For both Urban and McDougall, it’s truly a wealthy connection based entirely off goodwill.
"Could've been their rent". Very well said!
