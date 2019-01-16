COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Coolidge man is accused of soliciting nude photos from children in Australia via social media.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Kai Ranaglia-Nelson convinced the girls, ages 13 and 14, to send him naked photos and then threatened to post the photos to the public if they didn’t send him more.
The New South Wales police in Australia were notified by the alleged victim’s parents about the incidents. Investigators were able to track Ranaglia-Nelson's location to Coolidge and notified PCSO detectives about the investigation.
After a four-month-long investigation, a PCSO SWAT team served a search warrant on Ranaglia-Nelson's home and arrested him. He was charged with two counts of sexual extortion.
PCSO says Ranaglia-Nelson admitted his involvement in extorting the victims.
“This is an important reminder to monitor your children’s social media account and know who they are talking to,” said PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb. "It is so important to talk to your children tonight about the dangers of sharing inappropriate photos with anyone. We see cases all the time where those victims get extorted for the photos they send. This type of crime happens not just locally, but internationally.”
It is unclear whether there may be more victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.