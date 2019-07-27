PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Florida officials say an Arizona man was bitten by a shark at a beach there Saturday.
Volusia County Beach Safety spokesman, Cpt. Andrew Ethridge, said 49-year-old William Angell, of Arizona, was riding a boogie board around 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) at New Smyrna Beach, which is located south of Daytona Beach, when he was bitten on the right leg by a shark.
Angell suffered lacerations to the right thigh from one strike.
The shark was not seen, says Ethridge.
Angell was treated at the scene, then he drove himself to an area medical center for further medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.