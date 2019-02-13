MEDINA, OHIO (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials in Ohio said Wednesday they arrested an Arizona man suspected of a rape that happened in 1997.
The Ohio Attorney General, Medina County officials and police announced the arrest of Samuel Legg III, WOIO reported.
According to Ohio officials, technical assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and years of police work, recently led to a DNA match.
Officials said Legg’s DNA is also linked to four homicides, but indictments in those cases are pending.
Authorities in Ohio traveled to Arizona to extradite Legg.
Legg is currently charged with two counts of rape and will be arraigned on Thursday in Medina County Common Pleas Court.
