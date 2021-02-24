KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona serial burglar is off the streets after police said he stole from several places along a main street in Kingman.
Police said 27-year-old Matthew Dylan Deal is behind a string of burglaries that happened during the past month along the Stockton Hill Road corridor of Kingman, which is between Historic Route 66 and Interstate 40. Dylan stole items from two churches within a mile of each other and a nearby home, investigators said. He's accused of using tools to get into the buildings that have poorly or improperly closed doors and windows.
Officers said they spotted him on Tuesday and he tried to run but they caught him a short time later.
Police said he admitted to the crimes and was booked into jail. Investigators believe he is behind more burglaries in the area and more charges are expected.