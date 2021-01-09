PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An Arizona man is among three people facing charges in connection with this week’s violence at the US Capitol.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Jake Angeli “was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Angeli, whose legal name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was taken into custody Saturday, the US Attorney Office said in a news release.

An Arizona photographer was there when a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol while a joint session of Congress was counting the votes of the Electoral College to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s win. In the rotunda, Saul Loeb shot a photo of three men, including Angeli, who is known as the “QAnon Shaman” and for his painted face and horned hat. Angeli, with his distinctive dress, has been seen at several "Stop the Steal" protests in Arizona, including one the day after Election Day.

Richard Barnett inside the office of Nancy Pelosi Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside …

Loeb is also the photographer behind the picture of Richard Barnett with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Saturday’s announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia also said two other men have been charged – Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida, and Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia.

Johnson is the man seen on video carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.