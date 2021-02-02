PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona lawmaker has introduced a new measure that would allow customers to purchase "cocktails to-go" from restaurants and bars.

State representative Jeff Weninger introduced "HB 2773", which would permit sales of take-out alcoholic drinks. It's a measure designed to support a hospitality industry that has been devastated by COVID-19.

“The path to recovery for Arizona’s hospitality businesses will last long beyond the end of the pandemic, and cocktails to-go has already proven to be a critical part of their survival in many states across the U.S.,” said Adam Smith of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Making consumer-friendly measures like cocktails to-go permanent provides local bars, restaurants and distilleries with a sustained source of much-needed revenue as they get back on their feet."

In the early days of the pandemic, as businesses struggled to stay afloat, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gave restaurants the green light to sell cocktails to-go. But bar owners and bartenders filed a lawsuit against the governor, stating his executive order did not treat bars equally just because of the type of license they held.

Then in November, a judge ruled that restaurants could no longer sell to-go alcoholic beverages. But the ruling left many business owners confused about how it applied to them.

Now, many in our state's hospitality industry are applauding Rep. Weninger's proposed measure.

“As a restaurant and bar owner with a series six liquor license, I cannot overstate how important HB 2773 is to our industry,” said Dan Bogert, Chief Operating Officer of the Arizona Restaurant Association.

“Over the past year the hospitality industry has endured incredible challenges, but one of the bright spots that has emerged is our customers’ embrace of cocktails to-go,” said Matt Fulton, owner of Pigstail and the Whining Pig in Phoenix. “As the industry moves from survival to recovery, cocktails to-go will play a vital role in ensuring Arizona’s place as a culinary and hospitality leader."

Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go, bottled spirits to-go or both.