PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. News and World Report has released its annual "Best States" rankings, and unfortunately, Arizona has landed toward the bottom of the list. Our state came in at No. 39 out of 50.
For the second time, Washington state was ranked at No. 1. Minnesota, Utah, New Hampshire and Idaho round out the top 5 state. Louisiana came in last on the list at No. 50.
The report measures how well states are performing for their citizens in areas like health care and education. The more than 70 metrics used to get results also take into account a state’s economy, roads, internet and other infrastructure, public safety, fiscal stability of state government, and the opportunities it affords its residents.
The only category in which Arizona cracked the top 10 was a No. 7 ranking for our economy.
After that, our numbers weren't so great. We ranked No. 21 for health care, No. 23 for infrastructure, No. 38 for crime and corrections, No. 40 for opportunity, No. 40 for fiscal stability, No. 41 for natural environment and (ouch) No. 46 for education.
10 Best States in America:
- 1. Washington
- 2. Minnesota
- 3. Utah
- 4. New Hampshire
- 5. Idaho
- 6. Nebraska
- 7. Virginia
- 8. Wisconsin
- 9. Massachusetts
- 10. Florida
10 Lowest-Ranked States in America:
- 50. Louisiana
- 49. Mississippi
- 48. New Mexico
- 47. West Virginia
- 46. Alabama
- 45. Alaska
- 44. Arkansas
- 43. Oklahoma
- 42. South Carolina
- 41. Kentucky
Click here to see the full list of the U.S. News Best States rankings.