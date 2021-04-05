PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Weeks after the federal government postponed its income tax deadline, Arizona has done the same.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday he signed SB 1297, which pushes back the state income tax deadline from April 15 to May 17, which is the same as the federal deadline.

“This extension aligns with the new federal deadline, giving Arizonans more time to file their state income taxes and helping them to avoid penalties," Ducey said in a statement. "Thank you to Sen. T.J. Shope and Rep. Shawnna Bolick for leading on legislation that will simplify the tax filing process for Arizonans.”

The move had to be made because just before the IRS delayed its tax deadline, it doesn't mean the state has to. The postponement applies only to individual income tax returns. Estimated payments continue to be due on April 15.

"Senate Bill 1297 gives Arizonans certainty on their tax filing deadline,” Sen. Shope said in a statement. “Giving Arizonans the freedom to file their state taxes at the same time as their federal taxes makes sense, and it helps them avoid feeling rushed. Thank you to Gov. Ducey and my fellow legislators who supported this bill.”

I just signed #SB1297 to extend the state individual income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 to match the federal government’s extension. Thank you, @TJShopeforAZ and @Bolick4AZ, for leading on legislation that will simplify the tax filing process for Arizonans. pic.twitter.com/zPZRMH2b0V — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 5, 2021

The measure also gives taxpayers more time to give to charities, like foster care groups, public schools and school tuition organizations, so they can get tax credits.

The IRS said on March 17 it would delay the federal tax income deadline so filers would have more time to navigate tax situations complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Taxpayers don't have to file any new forms to qualify for the delayed extension; it's automatic. If filers need even more time after mid-May, they can file an extension with the IRS that would give them until Oct. 15 to file their 2020 taxes. However, the extension doesn't cover if they owe taxes. The IRS urges taxpayers to file as soon as possible and says most refunds sent electronically are issued within 21 days.

Last year, the IRS moved the deadline to July 15, giving Americans an additional three months to file their taxes amid the pandemic. Arizona followed suit on that extension as well.