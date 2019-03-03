TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Hotshots from the Alliance of American Football honored on Sunday fallen public safety staff including the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives in the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
The team hosted its Public Safety Salute at Sun Devil Stadium before and during the game against the Atlanta Legends.
Before the game, the Hotshots honored the public safety employees whose lives were lost during the past year. Families of those lost were on the field for the pregame ceremonies. One of those family members was Pete Johnson, father-in-law of Salt River tribal police Ofc. Clayton Townsend, who was struck and killed by a distracted driver while conducting a traffic stop near Scottsdale on Jan 8.
"I'm really pleased to see it," Johnson said. "I have a huge respect for all the firefighters and all of law enforcement and we owe them respect and a way to honor them."
Suzanne Wagner, the mother fallen Granite Mountain Hotshot Garrett Zuppiger, did the coin flip.
During halftime, the team played a video tribute and then retired the No. 19. That means no player will ever wear that number for the Arizona Hotshots.
"It's powerful. There's a lot of honor that comes with that and a lot of dedication from the community and this league. It means a lot," said Brendan McDonough, the lone survivor of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.
He added he enjoyed the ceremonies.
"It's beautiful. It's phenomenal, truly touching," said McDonough.
When the players returned to the field, they thanked the families of the Granite Mountain 19.
During the game, 100 percent of the proceeds from merchandise that the 19 emblem went straight to the 100 Club.
