PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona hospitals are on alert for ransomware attacks after a warning from the FBI and other federal agencies that hospital systems across the US are being targeted.

"These will come in as email phishing messages," said Kelly Summers, the Chief Information Officer at Valleywise Health. "So they will tend to mask and try to look like they're a genuine email"

Summers says Valleywise Health isn't aware of any specific targeted attacks on their hospital system. However, he says that over the past day they've been in contact with the FBI and they're on the lookout for anything suspicious.

"We have backup systems," Summers said. "We have many other types of systems that will allow us to continue and really maintain the integrity of a patient's data."

Valleywise also has "cyber insurance," which handles ransomware attacks.

Still, a "worst case scenario" could leave the hospital system without its electronic records that store medical information.

"That system would become unusable," Summers said. "The data would become encrypted and our doctors and nurses and technicians wouldn't be able to access that system."

The warning from federal agencies about targeted attacks on healthcare systems comes as hospitals are already strained dealing with the pandemic, and as some are trying out new technology to deal with patients virtually.

"There's a whole bunch of things that are happening right now that have created this window for bad guys to be able to exploit," said said Aaron Jones, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Advancing Technology.

Jones says once a hacker gets a hold of medical records from a hospital, they can be sold on the dark web.

"It's one of the best targets for an individual who wants to make very easy money," Jones said.

The FBI's Phoenix Field Office wouldn't confirm or deny any active investigations into ransomware attacks at Arizona hospitals.

None of the major hospital systems in the Valley would confirm if they had been targeted by a ransomware attack.

"We have a dedicated team and sophisticated tools to monitor for and respond to attacks of such nature," said Becky Armendariz, a spokesperson for Banner Health. "For security reasons we are unable to share additional details."

