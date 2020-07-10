PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Executive Board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) met to discuss the future and likelihood of fall sports post the COVID-19 shutdown and Governor Doug Ducey's decision to delay the start of in-person school.
Pertaining to high school football, divisions 2A-6A will compete in a reduced, 8-10 game schedule starting the week of September 7 with games played on Friday, September 11. This is tentative on school starting in-person on August 17. The AIA mandates a 3-4 week training period before any games can begin.
The fate of the season will rely heavily on schools meeting in-person. If there is school in-person, then sports can resume. If school is held online, the reality of sports happening is out of the mix.
Fans and spectators at games will be a government and CDC decision, according to AIA Executive Director, David Hines.
Regarding summer workouts, the AIA does not have jurisdiction over the schools during the summer period. Schools and districts operate on their own accord during the summer months.
When it comes to moving certain fall sports to the spring, Hines suggested that the AIA is not inclined to do so.
"For us, moving seasons isn't a road that we really want to go down," Hines said. "We missed last year, a spring season where our kids were affected. What we don't want to do is punish those kids again by moving or doing something that's different, if at all possible, just because we want to have some other particular sport play."
See the full interview with Hines here.