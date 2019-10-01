PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The NCAA is now tackling uncharted territory when it comes to competition before the game even starts after California signed a law that college athletes can be paid for advertisements, endorsements and use of their image by 2023.
[READ MORE: California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA]
So where does that leave Arizona in the Pac-12?
“It’s a really interesting dynamic. I don’t know if there’s a right or wrong answer,” said Saguaro High’s head football coach Jason Mohns.
Arizona high school football coaches said this could be a good thing for the players, but it’s walking a fine line between what’s fair and what’s not if it doesn’t become an equal playing field for every state.
In Scottsdale, Mohns has some of the best players in the country.
Nineteen of his Saguaro seniors currently have Division I offers, many from California.
He said paying players does make sense.
“If a player’s being used to promote video games or sign merchandise and things like that, just like if a child actor is in a commercial, he’s going to get paid,” Mohns said.
But he said there’s a big red flag.
Mohns said it’s a problem if other states don’t pass the same bill within a conference, like the rest of the Pac-12.
In this case, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona wouldn’t be able to compete for recruits.
“What’s going to stop a USC or UCLA from creating those endorsements for those high-profile guys so they can sign those guys? So yeah there’s a lot of strings attached to it,” said Mohns.
But Arcadia football’s head coach Kerry Taylor said other states need to get with the times.
Taylor played collegiate football at ASU and went on to play in the NFL for four years.
“Keeping up with the Jones’ you know? As soon as one school has it, the other schools need to follow suit,” Taylor said.
He believes this is a touchdown for California, rightfully paying those who help schools fill stadiums and make money.
“I think it’s time for that change to happen in college sports”, Taylor said.
ASU head football coach Hern Edwards told ESPN in August that he doesn’t know how he feels about this, but it would create a major recruiting advantage for California schools in the Pac-12 if California is the only state to have this policy. He told ESPN he hopes other states will make sure California doesn’t have a different set of rules.