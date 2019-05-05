PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- According to health experts, there is a wave of Hepatitis A cases in Arizona.
While most of these cases are said to be in Tucson, a rise these cases are happening the Valley.
The outbreak of Hepatitis A, a viral disease that impacts the liver, started in November. Despite the effort to boost vaccinations, the outbreak expanded.
It could take months to contain.
So far, Arizona had 212 Hepatitis A cases in 2019.
The number is the highest of any statewide total in more than a decade, according to statistics.
Health experts expect the number of cases to increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.